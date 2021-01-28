Confirmed date for delayed Copa del Rey final between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao 

Last season’s delayed Copa del Rey final between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao will be played on Saturday 3 April, it has been confirmed.

Both sides renounced a European place to delay the game and give their fans the chance to attend the final but the match now must be contested without any fans.

⚠️ OFICIAL I La final de la #CopaDelRey 2019-20 entre el #AthleticClub y la @RealSociedad ya tiene fecha: 🏟️ La Cartuja

🗓️ Sábado, 3 de abril

— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) January 28, 2021

The match between the two Basque rivals will be contested in Seville’s La Cartuja stadium but will be played in front of empty stands, as will this season’s Copa final – scheduled to take place two weeks later.

The Covid-19 pandemic has not receded within Spain to allow football fans to return to stadiums with an expectation that no supporters will be allowed back in attendance until the 2021/22 campaign commences.

La Real have not won any trophy since their 1987 Copa triumph, while Athletic Club have won just two Spanish Supercopa titles – in 2015 and earlier this month – since their 1984 cup title.