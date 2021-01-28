Barcelona have completed a successful January tour

On Sunday, Barcelona will play in their Camp Nou home for the first time this calendar year as they host Athletic Bilbao in their La Liga clash.

The game will be eagerly awaited as it will be a repeat of the Spanish Supercopa clash – the Blaugrana’s one defeat across their eight matches in 2021 to date as highlighted in Marca.

So far, this year has been one of travel restrictions but not so for the Catalan giants who have been on the road for all eight of their matches to date and their results have been a success.

Bar the failure to land the Supercopa title, Barcelona news has been dominated by the club winning all seven of their other fixtures spread out across three competition.

Ronald Koeman’s side ground out victories in the league at Huesca, Athletic Club, Granada and Elche, defeated Real Sociedad in the Supercopa and recorded Copa del Rey triumphs over Cornella and Rayo Vallecano respectively.

That run has seen players such as Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi find their best form while defenders Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza have grown into first-team regulars.

Now Barca must focus on continuing their promising run of form into their home stadium.