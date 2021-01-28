Atletico Madrid win race to sign Brazil-based star

It has been a great season on the pitch so far for Atletico Madrid and the club have now struck a deal to sign one of the brightest prospects from South American football.

As per a report in Marca, Atleti have struck a deal to sign Fluminense forward Marcos Paulo, who has netted 14 goals in 73 appearances for the Brazilian club.

The 19-year-old is said to be one of the most in-demand players in Brazil and he has agreed a deal to join Los Rojiblancos through to the summer of 2026, and will join the first-team squad this summer.

A report a year ago in Diario AS outlined how both Real Madrid and Barcelona were tracking the teenager with a view to convincing him on a transfer.

Despite his immediate family being Brazilian, the player has represented Portugal up until Under-19 level due to his grandfather, so already has a European passport and would not take up a non-EU spot in Atleti’s squad.

Images via Marca