All the details you need before tomorrow’s Copa del Rey quarter-final draw

Eight teams remain standing in the Copa del Rey ahead of the draw for the quarter-finals tomorrow afternoon.

Seven play in La Liga, Barcelona, Levante, Villarreal, Real Betis, Sevilla, Granada and Athletic Bilbao. Segunda side Almeria are the only representative of Spanish football outside the elite.

There are 60 Copa titles in the draw. Barcelona have won 30, Athletic have won 23, Sevilla have won 5 and Betis have won two as pointed out in a report in Diario AS.

There is no seeding in the draw. The quarter-finals will be played on February 2, 3 and 4, and they’ll continue with the one-shot games we’ve seen in the Copa this season. VAR will be available.

The draw for the semi-finals will be made on February 5. The first leg will take place on February 10 with the return on March 3. The final will take place at La Cartuja on April 17.

The postponed final of the 2020 Copa, between Real Sociedad and Athletic, will take place at La Cartuja two weeks before the 2021 final, on April 3.