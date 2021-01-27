Watch: Lionel Messi equalises for Barcelona against Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey

Barcelona travelled to Vallecas to take on Segunda side Rayo Vallecano in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey tonight in a tie that’s taken on a whole new significance to what it normally would.

Now that they’ve lost the Supercopa de Espana to Athletic Bilbao in an action-packed final, the Copa represents Barcelona’s best chance for silverware this season.

They won nothing last year, are off the pace in La Liga and unconvincing in the Champions League. If Ronald Koeman wants to keep his job beyond this campaign, he’ll need to have something to show for it.

The Blaugrana entered the Copa in the previous round due to their Supercopa commitments, beating ten-man and third-tier UE Cornella 2-0 after extra-time. Rayo, by comparison, beat Teruel 3-2 in the first round, Haro 3-1 in the second and Primera side Elche 2-0 in the last 32.

Barcelona dominated the opening stages, hitting the woodwork three times in the opening hour. It was Rayo, however, who drew first blood, Francisco Garcia scoring in the 62nd minute to put them into a shock second-half lead.

It lasted just seven minutes, however, before Lionel Messi, returning after serving suspension following his red card in the Supercopa final, scored after being teed up by Antoine Griezmann to get Barcelona back on level terms.