The message Dani Ceballos sent Martin Odegaard to convince him on Arsenal move

The big Real Madrid news on Wednesday has seen the confirmation is the completion of a loan deal to Arsenal for midfielder Martin Odegaard.

However, the Norwegian is not the first Madrid player to move to the North London club on a loan deal, and he joins midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan at the Gunners from Los Blancos.

Read more: Real Madrid: Martin Odegaard’s loan move to Arsenal confirmed

Ceballos is in the midst of his second season on loan at the Premier League club from Madrid and has clocked up 61 appearances for the club since joining in the summer of 2019.

Read more: Dani Ceballos on Martin Odegaard: When you’re young “you need to play regularly”

Now it has emerged that the Spaniard has played a role in helping persuade Odegaard to switch to the club on a loan deal this window until the end of the campaign.

Odegaard has said of Ceballos, in quotes carried by Marca: “He sent me a message the other day and he only had good things to say about the club, the manager and everything.

“That was important to me too and he was happy that I came here, so it was a good thing for me, meeting someone here and listening to someone inside the club as well. It’s good.”

Both players will now be competing for first-team spots in Mikel Arteta’s side for the remaining months of the campaign and are both due to return to the Spanish capital this summer.

Main image via Arsenal