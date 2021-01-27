Spanish football evening headlines: Pique’s recovery ahead of schedule, Ramos contract negotiations go cold and Laporta hits out at PSG

Spanish football evening headlines for 27 January

Barcelona boost with Gerard Pique return from injury ahead of schedule

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is said to be recovering well from his knee injury and could return to first-team action earlier than expected, report El Mundo Deportivo.

Pique sustained the knee injury against Atletico Madrid in a league meeting back in November and his absence has been at the forefront of Barcelona news due to his influence in the squad.

Read more here.

Real Madrid contract renewal talks with Sergio Ramos have gone cold

Contract talks between Real Madrid and their club captain Sergio Ramos have gone cold as his deal at the club continues to tick down, report Diario AS.

The talismanic central defender is out of contract with Madrid on 30 June and he has theoretically been allowed to speak to other clubs freely from 1 January, but there has yet to be any development in talks between the two this month.

Read more here.

Barcelona candidate Laporta hits out at “disrespectful” PSG: A “state club” who “skip the rules”

Barcelona news is focusing on the club’s upcoming election and frontrunner for the position Joan Laporta has launched an extraordinary attack against Paris Saint-Germain.

Laporta – who was former Blaugrana president between 2003 and 2010 – has hit out at the Parisians who he has described as being disrespectful and as skipping the rules, while also describing them as a “state club”.

Read more here.