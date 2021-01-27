Referee Lahoz forced Betis and La Real to swear under oath about negative Covid-19 tests

The fight against Covid-19 has led professional football to take some unusual measures to ensure it can continue.

There are many hygienic precautions that must be taken as well as constant tests, and some, like referee Mateu Lahoz, takes things especially seriously.

This can be seen in the minutes of last night’s Copa del Rey clash between Real Betis and Real Sociedad according to Mundo Deportivo, a game Lahoz officiated.

In the final section of the minutes, the part dedicated to ‘other incidents’, Lahoz explains that the delegates of both clubs declared that the players who were going to play the match had undergone the Covid-19 tests required and all tested negative.

The striking part of his explanation is how he specified that both delegates swore ‘under oath’, as if they were testifying in court. Tuesday evening’s game was Lahoz’s first since testing positive for Covid-19 himself on 11 January.

Betis ended up winning the game 3-1. La Real took the lead through Mikel Oyarzabal before Sergio Canales scored an equaliser. Borja Iglesias then scored a brace in extra-time to win it for the hosts and secure their place in the quarter-finals.