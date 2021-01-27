Real Madrid fear Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez leaving as free agents after rejecting contract renewals

Real Madrid’s contract negotiation talks with Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Ramos are at a standstill after both players rejecting the initial contract renewal offers, report Marca.

The two Spain internationals are out of contract in the Spanish capital on 30 June and there is yet to be an agreement for an extension to the deals, with each theoretically free to speak to other clubs since 1 January.

Real Madrid news is now focusing on the future of the duo, alongside that of midfield maestro Luka Modric – who is also out of contract in 2021, although there is an expectation that a new deal for the Croatian is a formality, as per El Mundo Deportivo.

Vazquez has transformed his fortunes at the club this season and is now a key member not just of the squad but of the starting line-up – he has started 21 games across all competition this campaign compared to just 10 last campaign.

Ramos has clocked up 668 first-team appearances for Los Blancos, netting 100 goals in that timeframe and will celebrate his 35th birthday in March.