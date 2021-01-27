Real Betis striker joining Torino on four-year deal

Real Betis striker Antonio Sanabria has agreed to join Italian club Torino on a four-year contract and the deal has already been completed, report ABC de Sevilla.

The Paraguayan international played for Betis in Tuesday night’s Copa del Rey victory over Real Sociedad but he has since said goodbye to his teammates as he moves to the Serie A side.

The news follows on from the appointment of boss Davide Nicola at the Turin-based club, who coached the striker during his loan spell at Genoa last season.

Aged just 24, Sanabria has already enjoyed a nomadic career with stints at Barcelona B, Roma, Sassuolo, Sporting Gijon and Betis, while he spent a season-and-a-half on loan at Genoa.

He returned to Seville this summer and has netted three goals in 20 appearances this term, but Betis already have Loren Moron and Borja Iglesias in the position while there is also an expectation that B team striker Raul Garcia will be promoted to the first-team squad in the near future.