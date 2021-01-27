Getting to know Papu Gomez, Sevilla’s latest signing

Papu Gomez, Sevilla‘s latest signing, should add another dimension to their attack. The Argentine arrives in Spain after a successful stint in Italy with Atalanta, but as Marca have revealed, his career so far has been full of anecdote and incident.

One of the clips that have gone viral in recent days is of him dancing. Gomez participated in a short video where he dances as he does whenever he scores a goal, an idea born after training and with teammates in the dressing room.

Gomez, an Argentine international, will now be able to come up against his team-mate Lionel Messi when Barcelona face Sevilla. Gomez has spoken before of his admiration for Messi, revealing it’s impossible to get the ball off him during training.

The 32 year-old, set to turn 33 in February, also played under Diego Simeone at Argentine side San Lorenzo, before Simeone made a splash in Spain with Atletico Madrid.

Gomez was in his early 20s when he played under him, and full of belief in his own ability. He remembers Simeone telling him that if he ever went to Europe he’d be converted to a winger as opposed to a forward, something that’s been proved right.

A mercurial wide playmaker, Julen Lopetegui will be hoping that Gomez can provide a boost to Sevilla as they prepare for a second half of the season that sees them fighting on three fronts, La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.