Erling not the only Haaland Real Madrid need to convince to bring him to La Liga

Erling Haaland is one of the most sought-after talents in European football. Currently at Borussia Dortmund, he’s on the wish-list of the majority of the continent, including Real Madrid. Los Blancos intend, according to Diario AS, to gun for him in 2022.

A key aspect to signing the Norwegian will be to convince his close circle that it’s the best option for his career. Mino Raiola, the super-agent, serves as his representation and is already working to find his next club. The most important person in the striker’s life, however, is Alfie, his father.

Come on @ErlingHaaland back to work. Big city nightlife is not for you pic.twitter.com/dz8Vws7gyh — Alfie Haaland (@alfiehaaland) July 12, 2020

Alfie played in the Premier League during the 1990s and 2000s, representing Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City, where he was on the end of a bone-crunching tackle from Roy Keane in a Manchester Derby with Manchester United.

Alfie is said to be an important figure in Erling’s life and career, discussing his football and the aspects of his game he needs to improve in order to succeed. He was the one who encouraged him to go to Salzburg and then Dortmund, and sits beside Raiola during negotiations with any prospective new clubs.

Alfie also keeps a close eye on his son’s off-pitch activities, reprimanding him with a humorous tweet after Erling was caught on video in a nightclub in Norway. “Go back to work,” he said. “Big city nightlife is not for you.”

Should Madrid go for Haaland, as has been touted, they should bear in mind they’ll have to pay his father a large commission to be shared with Raiola. Reports claim Raiola took €15m from the Dortmund deal while Alfie took €8m.