Erling Haaland sends veiled message to Zinedine Zidane about Martin Odegaard

Few are closer to Martin Odegaard than Erling Haaland. The pair are of a similar age and generation, both Norwegian football’s great hope for the future.

Many Real Madrid fans dream of seeing the pair play together for the club in the years to come, with the former creating goals and the latter finishing them off.

Haaland is playing for German side Borussia Dortmund and courted by half of Europe, while Odegaard has just joined Arsenal on loan from Madrid, where he was unable to break into the senior midfield trident of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

In comments carried by both Diario AS and Caught Offside, Haaland has spoken of how he believes Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta could get the best out of his good friend during his spell at the English club.

“It will be interesting to see Martin at Arsenal,” Haaland said. “It’s a great club in England. The football is a bit different, but I think he can fit in well with Arteta in midfield. He can have fun there.”

Haaland also sent what could be, and has been in the Madrid press, interpreted as a veiled message to Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, who failed to utilise Odegaard much this season.

“You need minutes,” Haaland said. “All they have to do is put him in the lineup and leave him play. We know how good Odegaard can be. When he gains confidence with the ball, you know incredible things can happen.”