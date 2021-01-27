Copa del Rey roundup: Sevilla, Barcelona and Almeria all proceed

There were three Copa del Rey games taking place across Spain this evening, with the prize at stake in each a place in the draw for the quarter-final scheduled to take place this coming Friday.

In the early kick-off, Sevilla sauntered to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Valencia at the Sanchez-Pizjuan. Luuk de Jong scored a quick-fire brace for the Andalusians before Ivan Rakitic put the final nail in the visitors’ coffin with a delightful chip.

Barcelona came from a goal down at Vallecas to beat Segunda side Rayo Vallecano 2-1. Francisco Garcia, on loan at the club from Real Madrid, gave them the lead before Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong pulled it back for the blaugrana.

Returning down south to the Mediterraneo, Segunda side Almeria beat Osasuna 5-4 on penalties after regular and extra-time ended goalless. The Andalusians are the only second-tier in the hat for the quarter-final draw so far.