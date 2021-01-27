Copa del Rey roundup: Levante, Villarreal and Betis progress to the quarter-finals

There were three Copa del Rey games taking place across Spain this evening, with some fascinating fixtures and intriguing results as six teams battled it out for a place in the quarter-finals.

Real Valladolid lost 4-2 to Levante at the José Zorrilla despite taking a 13th minute lead through Toni Villa. Enis Bardhi and Mickael Malsa then turned the tie on its head to put Levante into a 45th minute lead.

In the second half Coke gave them a two goal cushion that was appreciated when Shon Weissman got one back for the hosts in the 65th minute. Jose Luis Morales then put the final nail in Valladolid’s coffin with a late penalty kick.

Things were less eventful at Estadi Montilivi as Segunda side Girona lost 1-0 to Villarreal. Yeremi Pino scored the only goal of the game, breaking the deadlock in the 19th minute.

A foggy Benito Villamarin played host to a cracker down in Seville, with hosts Real Betis beating Real Sociedad 3-1 after extra-time. Mikel Oyarzabal gave the visitors a 13th minute lead only for Sergio Canales to equalise eleven minutes from time.

Between the goals both Asier Illarramendi and Antonio Sanabria got themselves sent off, meaning both teams went into extra-time with ten men. That’s when Borja Iglesias stepped up, the striker scoring a brace to send Betis through.