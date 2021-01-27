Barcelona presidential hopeful Laporta urges club members to break confinement and vote in person

Barcelona news is focusing on the club’s upcoming election and frontrunner for the position Joan Laporta has now urged members to vote in person.

The elections had originally been scheduled for 24 January but they were postponed earlier this month due to the rate of infection of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Catalan region and will now be held on 7 March.

Postal voting will now be in use for the elections, in order to comply with health regulations and increase voter turnout by easing crowds gathering in polling areas.

However, Laporta has now urged the club’s members to vote in person as travelling to vote would be a valid reason for not complying with the current strict measures in Catalonia to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Laporta said, in quotes carried by Diario AS: “They are the most important elections in the club’s history, and therefore they must be the most transparent. We understand that it has to be well organised and we have asked the board to inform us well of the conditions of voting by mail.

“When I talk about the fact that they are the most important elections in the club’s history, it is because the club is in an urgent economic situation.

“We encourage members to vote on March 7. If possible, in person. The certificate of self-responsibility will be valid. If the Generalitat accepts that you can go to rallies, we understand that you can go with the certificate of responsibility.”

Laporta, alongside Victor Font and Toni Freixa are all on the final ballot for the elections in a crucial vote which will go a long way to determining the future approach from the club.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections must be held to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned in October following five years at the helm.