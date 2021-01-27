Barcelona candidate Laporta hits out at “disrespectful” PSG: A “state club” who “skip the rules”

Barcelona news is focusing on the club’s upcoming election and frontrunner for the position Joan Laporta has launched an extraordinary attack against Paris Saint-Germain.

Laporta – who was former Blaugrana president between 2003 and 2010 – has hit out at the Parisians who he has described as being disrespectful and as skipping the rules, while also describing them as a “state club”.

The presidential candidate was speaking about the future of star player Lionel Messi – who is out of contract at the Camp Nou this summer – when he then began to denounce the actions of the French champions, who he has referenced had been courting the player.

Laporta said on Wednesday, in quotes carried by Marca: “The club has to be able to make a good proposal to Messi so that he understands and accepts it. He would understand any response from Leo. He has to know the club’s situation and this is urgent. A situation is being consolidated, he is free to negotiate with another club, and Barça goes without a president.

“PSG are allowed to say publicly that they want to sign Messi. Barça cannot allow this because it is disrespectful. And even more coming from a state club that skip the rules. We also have to work on this with UEFA and FIFA.”

Laporta, alongside Victor Font and Toni Freixa are all on the final ballot for the elections in a crucial vote which will go a long way to determining the future approach from the club.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections must be held to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned in October following five years at the helm.