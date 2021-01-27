Barcelona boost with Gerard Pique return from injury ahead of schedule

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is said to be recovering well from his knee injury and could return to first-team action earlier than expected, report El Mundo Deportivo.

Pique sustained the knee injury against Atletico Madrid in a league meeting back in November and his absence has been at the forefront of Barcelona news due to his influence in the squad.

The defender suffered a grade 3 sprain to the medial lateral ligament and a partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Dr. Ramon Cugat was said to have recommended surgery for such a knee injury – according to Catalunya Radio, as per Diario AS – but the Catalan club supported the player’s decision to recover with a more conservative treatment, due to his age and unwillingness to risk the rest of his career.

Two months on, the experienced player’s progress is said to be above satisfactory as his recovery has now evolved to the point where he can participate in gym work and continuous running.

This plan is expected to be continued with for at least the next month before being re-assed, but boss Ronald Koeman is said to have ruled out rushing out a return and allowing the defender to take as much time as he needs to recover fitness.

Late March is said to be the very earliest he may be available again for selection, but that date could be delayed.