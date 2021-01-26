Spanish football headlines: Barcelona players have not received payment, two defenders return to Barca training and Real Madrid backing for Zidane

Spanish football headlines for 26 January.

Barca players missing payment

There are a number of off-field issues dominating Barcelona news at the moment and it is now reported that the players are still missing one of their two annual payments.

🚨 Noticia @partidazocope 💥 Informa @HelenaCondis 💰 El FC Barcelona incurre en impago de salarios a sus jugadores por falta de liquidez 💸 La jugadores cobran en 2 pagos (diciembre-junio) y aceptaron que la rebaja se aplicase desde diciembre, pero no han recibido lo acordado pic.twitter.com/submXcwSET — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 25, 2021

It is claimed that the club’s players receive two payments – one in December and one in June – with the former from last month still outstanding, despite the players accepting a wage reduction.

Read more: Barcelona on the verge of bankruptcy: €1,173m in debt, €730m in short-term

The club are said to be adamant the payment will be processed in February.

Barcelona duo return

The positive news for Barcelona on Tuesday is reports that both Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto have returned to first-team training.

Sergi Roberto is back in full training following a thigh muscle injury, say El Mundo Deportivo, having not played since November while Dest is also doing gym work having missed recent games.

Madrid have full trust in Zidane

The latest Real Madrid news on Tuesday sees a reiteration of the club’s trust in Zinedine Zidane and belief he can propel them to title challenges in La Liga and the Champions League.

The Frenchman is currently battling Covid-19 but is still said to be in full control of training and matches, remotely, and there is confidence at the club he can turn the situation around.