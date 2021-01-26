Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona confirm election date, Lionel Messi learning French and Unai Emery buys historic football club

Spanish football evening headlines for 26 January.

Barca confirm election date

Tonight’s Barcelona news is dominated by the club’s confirmation of a new date for their presidential elections.

The original date of 24 January was postponed due to the rate of infection of the Covid-19 pandemic but the elections have now been rescheduled for 7 March, with postal voting to be used.

Messi learning French

The future of Lionel Messi at Barcelona continues to come under great scrutiny and it has now been reported that he and his family are learning French.

Canal+ France journalist Geoffroy Garétier is quoted as telling the network, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo, that the 33-year-old is learning the language alongside his wife and children.

Emery buys historic club

Villarreal boss Unai Emery is set to complete the purchase of historic Spanish club Real Unión de Irún – one of the founding members of La Liga.

Emery’s father Juan and grandfather Antonio were both goalkeepers at the club and a takeover bid is expected to be completed next week, say Diario AS.