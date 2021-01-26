Sources close to Lionel Messi deny he and his family are learning French

Barcelona news has been dominated in recent times by Lionel Messi and his uncertain future.

The Argentine is still among the best players in the world despite his recent decline, and is out of contract come the summer. He tried to leave during the last close-season only to be forced to stay, but as of 1 July he’ll be free to do as he pleases.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have always been the two clubs most interested in him, the latter being mentioned frequently in recent times. Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, has admitted the club hold him in admiration, while Messi’s former coach is at City in Pep Guardiola.

Rumours have come out in recent days that Messi and his family are learning French, originally coming from the Canal + French journalist Geoffroy Garetier before being picked up in Spain.

Sources close to Diario Sport and Messi family have denied that either he or his family are learning French, claiming that the idea being spread that they are is erroneous. The rumour mill, however, will undoubtedly rumble on.