Sevilla confirm signing of Papu Gomez

Sevilla have confirmed the signing of Argentine playmaker Papu Gomez from Italian side Atalanta in a club statement.

Born in Buenos Aires, the 32 year-old arrives in Andalusia after spending six seasons in Bergamo with Atalanta, where he proved himself as one of the best creative talents in Serie A.

Most often found on the left wing, Gomez has extensive experience of European competition having played in both the Europa League and the Champions League. His contract at Sevilla will run until the summer of 2024.

Gomez began his career with Arsenal de Sarandi, debuting in 2005 and staying until 2009. He then signed for San Lorenzo de Almargo for a season before moving to Italy with Catania.

The Argentine spent three seasons in Sicily before a sole campaign in Ukraine with Metalist Kharkiv, then returning to Italy to join Atalanta, with whom he enjoyed great success.

Gomez played over 250 games in Bergamo, scoring 59 goals and providing 71 assists, earning himself international recognition with the Argentine national team.