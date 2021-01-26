Reiner Jesus decides to stay and fight for his place at Borussia Dortmund

Reiner Jesus will stay at Borussia Dortmund according to a report by Goal Spain carried by Diario AS. The Brazilian forward has decided to continue with his two-season loan despite finding it tough to get much game time in Germany.

His intention is to continue until the summer and then reassessing the situation to decide as to whether he should continue or pursue a stint elsewhere where he could feature more regularly.

The news comes shortly after reports surfaced detailing Reiner’s discontent with how things were going in the Bundesliga, as well as the possibility that he could do similar to Take Kubo and switch clubs mid-loan.

Real Valladolid had been spoken as a possible destination for the youngster. The move would have made sense given the good relationship Real Madrid share with the club and its president, Ronaldo Nazario, as well as the fact it could be a means of adapting the Brazilian to La Liga.

Ultimately, however, Reiner and his circle has decided to knuckle down and try to break into the Dortmund first team. He’s just turned 19 and hasn’t started a single game so far this season, playing a grand total of 136 minutes, and has been unlucky in testing positive for Covid-19 and suffering a muscular injury.