Real Madrid given big boost as key defensive duo return to training

Real Madrid have been given a double boost with the news that key defensive duo Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal are back in training.

Carvajal is back in full training and is expected to return to first-team action for Saturday’s La Liga clash against Levante, according to a report in Marca.

Right-back Carvajal has missed the last four matches – the league games against Osasuna and Alaves, the Copa del Rey clash against Alcoyano and the Spanish Supercopa defeat to Athletic Bilbao – due firstly to suspension (an accumulation of yellow cards) followed by a muscular injury but this update is a boost for Real Madrid news.

Captain Ramos is yet to return to full group training but has been training individually and is expected to be introduced back into the full sessions in the next couple of days, adds the report.

Ramos had a knee injury that made him a major doubt for the clash against Athletic and ensured he left the stadium wrapped in a bandage and limping.

Image via Real Madrid