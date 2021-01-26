Real Madrid board backs Zinedine Zidane but squad have poor morale

The latest Real Madrid news sees a reiteration of the club’s trust in Zinedine Zidane and belief he can propel them to title challenges in La Liga and the Champions League.

The details are outlined by a report in Marca, who report how the Frenchman continues to be at the forefront of guiding training sessions and tactics despite currently self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Madrid currently trail neighbours Atletico Madrid at the top of the league standings by a total of seven points, while they have also played one game more.

There is said to be an awareness that winning either the league or the European trophy will represent a massive challenge but there is also a belief that the team could play their way into form to win titles.

The report also adds that the dressing room is currently at a low moment, not just because of recent results but due to salary cuts at the club and some players due to a lack of game-time.