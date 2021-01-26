Papu Gomez confirms Sevilla move: “I am excited to start this new chapter”

Atalanta playmaker Papu Gomez has confirmed he is joining Sevilla as he travels to the Andalusian capital on Tuesday to complete his transfer.

The 32-year-old is set to pen a contract at Los Rojiblancos for three-and-a-half seasons and will become their first signing of the January transfer window.

⚪️🔴 ÚLTIMA HORA | El Papu Gómez ya está volando hacia Sevilla ✍️🏻 Esta tarde será nuevo jugador del @SevillaFC para las próximas tres temporadas 💪🏻 “Me encanta el @Atalanta_BC pero estoy listo y feliz con este nuevo capítulo” 📸 @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/FFx4MQIsAj — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 26, 2021

Gomez is cited as telling reporters before the plane took off: “I loved my time at Atalanta but I am excited to start this new chapter.”

On Monday, a report in Marca claimed the fee would be an initial €6m plus €1m in add-ons.

The news comes after striker Carlos Fernandez joined Real Sociedad last week with Sevilla then prioritising adding a playmaker to their squad this month.

Gomez was named in the Champions League team of the season last campaign and he netted 59 goals in 252 appearances for Atalanta.

Furthermore, the attacking star has become a figure in the Argentina national squad over the past several years.