Martin Odegaard passes Arsenal medical; set for Real Madrid exit

The one transfer that is dominating Real Madrid news at the moment has taken a step nearer to completion as Martin Odegaard has passed his medical ahead of a move to Arsenal.

The details are outlined by Sky Sports with the Norwegian midfielder now in the process of leaving the Spanish capital to complete his loan move to North London.

Announcement due in next 24 hours after medical passed. #afc will be delighted to get this one done given the interest in him 🇳🇴 https://t.co/aGedy0etQo — Paul Gilmour (@skysportspaulg) January 26, 2021

News broke on Tuesday last week via a report in Marca that Odegaard had asked to leave Real Madrid on a loan deal this month before a follow-up report in Diario AS claimed that he and Real Sociedad had begun talks about concluding a loan return, but instead he will move to England.

Odegaard has made just one league start for Madrid since September and made just one fleeting substitute appearance – a five-minute cameo against Celta Vigo earlier this month – in the last 12 matches for Los Blancos.