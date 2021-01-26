Luka Jovic on life at Eintracht Frankfurt: “The city, the club and above all the team are made for me”

Luka Jovic has long been a source of fascination at Real Madrid, signed for big money in the summer of 2019 after a prolific spell with German side Eintracht Frankfurt only to struggle in Spain.

The Serbian striker managed just two goals in 32 appearances for Madrid, and proved unable to provide much competition for main man Karim Benzema. This led to Madrid deciding to loan Jovic out to Frankfurt, the club they purchased him from, in a bid to help him regain his form.

In that regard, it’s worked. Jovic has played three games back in the Bundesliga and managed to score three goals, more than he did in 18 months at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jovic has now spoken, in comments carried by Marca, about the reasons for his departure from Madrid and assured that he’s not finished with trying to make it at Los Blancos. He didn’t have any bad words to say about Zinedine Zidane, but he also wasn’t too keen to discuss his return to Madrid in July.

“I’m very happy to have returned,” Jovic said. “I’m very comfortable and it can be seen on the pitch. I scored two goals throughout my time at Real Madrid and now I’ve got three here. The city, the club and above all the team are made for me.

“I had bad luck [at Madrid]. The injuries hampered me and my private life didn’t go well either. I was lucky to have been able to train every day with the best players in the world. I have gained in experience and I consider myself a better player now. Despite not being able to have continuity on the pitch, I take a lot of positive things from Madrid.”

Jovic revealed that he’s no longer taking Spanish classes and was evasive when asked bout returning to Spain after his loan deal ended. “I don’t want to look to the future,” he said. “I’m focused on Eintracht and on being able to be one hundred percent again to play the 90 minutes. I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. I know I’m a good player and whoever sees me will know it.

“I don’t want to go into details [about Zidane]. Zidane is very good on a personal level, but it’s easier me to communicate with Adi [Hutter] in English, since I am not fluent enough in Castellano to be able to converse fluently with Zidane. This type of detail makes it easier for me.”