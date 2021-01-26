Diego Simeone spends time with 160 coaches from Atletico Madrid’s academy

Diego Simeone wants to convey his philosophy to the entire organisation at Atletico Madrid, keen to plant his message from the root to the top of the tree.

Los Colchoneros are certainly top of their tree. Simeone’s side sit at the summit of La Liga, seven points clear of Real Madrid and ten clear of Barcelona.

They’ve done it playing a refreshing brand of football, blessed with all the hallmarks of a Simeone side while simultaneously proving cable of lethal attacking intent.

Reported by the club and carried by Mundo Deportivo, Simeone had a conversation via video-call with over 160 coaches who are part of the Atletico academy.

It wasn’t with just with the men’s youth teams but also the women’s, as well as with international projects run by the club. The Argentine shared opinions and experiences with the coaches while also giving the opportunity to them to ask him questions.