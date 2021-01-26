Clever player sales fuelling ammunition for Real Madrid to gun for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have closed the loan deal sending Martin Odegaard to Arsenal for a fee of €2m according to a report in Diario AS. The English club will also pay Odegaard’s entire salary.

The financial relief will be welcomed by the club given their intent on strengthening in the transfer market this coming summer, with their chief target Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman has been speaking about his future recently, saying that if he renews his contract with PSG it will be because he intends on putting down roots at the club.

Mbappe’s contract runs out in the summer of 2022, so PSG are at a crossroads. If he doesn’t renew he’ll have to be sold in the summer as the French club couldn’t countenance leaving him go on a free the following year.

Madrid have in fact raised €102m in player sales since the summer due to the transfers of Hakim Achraf, Sergio Reguilon, Oscar Fernandez, Dani Gomez, Jorge De Frutos, Alberto Soro, Take Kubo, Borja Mayoral and Odegaard, all players either fully or part-owned by the club. That’s plenty of ammunition to gun for Mbappe when the summer finally comes.