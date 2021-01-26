Barcelona reveal special one-off Catalonia shirt for Real Madrid clash

Barcelona have released a special one-off home kit for their upcoming La Liga clash against Real Madrid for the second El Clasico of the campaign.

The two sides are due to meet in the Spanish capital on either 10 or 11 April – with the date still to be confirmed by the league – in what is likely to be another spectacle between the two rivals.

😍 La camiseta del próximo #ElClásico ya está aquí

💙❤️ @Carles5Puyol — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 26, 2021

Former Barça captain Carles Puyol has modelled the new kit which merges the traditional club colours alongside those of the Senyera – the flag of the Catalan region.

Somewhat notably, El Mundo Deportivo have remarked that this is the fifth kit of the campaign for the Catalan giants – their second home strip and they have also played in three different away kits.

Both Barcelona news and Real Madrid news is now likely to focus on both clubs attempts to keep pace with Atletico Madrid at the top of the standings, with this clash likely to be key as always for both.