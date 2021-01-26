Barcelona players have not received agreed wages from January as club financial crisis deepens

This week’s Barcelona news has been dominated by the club’s precarious financial position and it has now been revealed that the players have not yet received a payment due in December.

A report in Cadena Cope has revealed that the club were unable to process the salary payment for their squad in December despite the players having agreed to a temporary salary reduction at the club’s behest.

🚨 Noticia @partidazocope 💥 Informa @HelenaCondis 💰 El FC Barcelona incurre en impago de salarios a sus jugadores por falta de liquidez 💸 La jugadores cobran en 2 pagos (diciembre-junio) y aceptaron que la rebaja se aplicase desde diciembre, pero no han recibido lo acordado pic.twitter.com/submXcwSET — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 25, 2021

The club are said to be confident this issue can be resolved and have promised the players that the payment will indeed by processed in February – two months later than scheduled.

Interim club president Carlos Tusquets had previously given a wide-ranging interview to Catalan radio station RAC1, with quotes carried in full by Marca, claiming that the club were unable to pay players for their pre-agreed January salary.

Whilst the club’s first-team squad has been slimmed down this year, with a reported €80m off the wage bill, there is still a worrying financial outlook for the club.

A stunning report in El Mundo on Monday revealed the extent of the club’s debt: €1,173m in debt, with €730m of that sum due in the short term while €266m is owed to the banks by 30 June, of which €90m is owed to Goldman Sachs.