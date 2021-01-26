Barcelona confirmed squad v Rayo Vallecano in Copa del Rey: Lionel Messi named in strongest panel

Lionel Messi has returned to the Barcelona squad for their midweek Copa del Rey trip to Rayo Vallecano having sat out two matches through suspension.

The Argentine received the first red card of his club career in the Spanish Supercopa defeat to Athletic Bilbao and subsequently was forced to sit out the victories over Cornella and Elche respectively.

Now he has returned to the squad as Barcelona news this week focus on the trip to Rayo in the Round of 16 in the Copa.

Long-term absentees Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique all sit out the game while Sergi Roberto and Sergino Dest, who has discomfort in his right thigh, are also unavailable.

Aside from that, this is a full-strength Blaugrana squad who will travel to Vallecas with teenage midfielder Ilaix Moriba once again included in the fold.

The Blaugrana defeated Cornella 2-0 last week to reach this stage while Rayo eliminated top-flight Elche in the previous round.