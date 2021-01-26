Barcelona confirm new date for presidential elections

The upcoming presidential elections have been at the forefront of Barcelona news in recent months and the club have now decided upon a new date.

The elections had originally been scheduled for 24 January but they were postponed earlier this month due to the rate of infection of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Catalan region.

‼️ La Junta Gestora del Barça confirma el diumenge 7 de març com a data de les eleccions. A falta d’oficialitat, la reunió d’avui ha servit per ratificar que es podrà votar per correu amb totes les garanties. pic.twitter.com/zSbS37ADlz — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) January 26, 2021

Catalan radio station RAC1 now report that the elections will now be held on 24 January and there will be postal voting for the elections, in order to comply with health regulations and increase voter turnout.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections must be held to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned in October following five years at the helm.

Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa are all on the final ballot for the elections in a crucial vote which will go a long way to determining the future approach from the club.