Barcelona and Real Madrid top 2021 Football Money League despite huge income losses

Recent Barcelona news has focused on the club’s alarming financial situation but the club remain top of the Deloitte Football Money League for 2021

The Blaugrana’s income stream is at €715.1m which remains the highest in world football, narrowly ousting Real Madrid whose total is second in the global list at €714.9m.

However, the Catalan giants suffered mammoth losses from the previous year with a decrease of more than €125m while Madrid’s turnover was €40m less.

The report profiles the financial performance of the highest revenue generating clubs in world football during the disrupted 2019/20 season, which was dominated by the financial ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The top 20 clubs generated a combined €8.2 billion in 2019/20, down 12% on the prior season (€9.3 billion), with broadcast revenue – down by €937m the biggest drop off, along with €257m less from matchday revenue, although there was a €105m increase in commercial revenue.

Atletico Madrid remain 13th in the overall standings at €331.8m – down by almost €50m.