Willian Jose claims it is “a dream come true” to move to Premier League

Willian Jose has said goodbye to Real Sociedad after joining Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers until the end of the campaign on loan.

The 29-year-old has joined the English club on loan for the remainder of the season and has said that it is a dream come true for him to move to the division.

The striker has said, in quotes carried by Marca: “It has been four and a half wonderful years, in which I have had experiences of very good times, but I have seen that now was the time to change and, who knows, to make history with this new club as well.

“It is an honour for me to join Wolves and the Premier League. For me playing in this league is a dream, a dream come true.”

The Brazilian striker first moved to Spanish football in 2013 when he joined Real Madrid – but he made just one first-team appearance for the club and mainly played for the club’s Castilla team.

He then scored 10 goals in separate seasons at Real Zaragoza and Las Palmas but it is at La Real where he has made his name with 62 goals across four and a half campaigns.

La Real have moved to compensate for the exit of the Brazil-born striker by signing Sevilla striker Carlos Fernandez.