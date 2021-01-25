Why Barcelona are dreaming of La Liga title charge

Whenever Barcelona fell to a surprise defeat to Cadiz on 5 December, it appeared that their title challenge in La Liga was well and truly over.
That was the Blaugrana’s tenth league game of the season, but it was already their fourth defeat and they had accumulated just 14 points in that timeframe.
In the weeks since, Ronald Koeman’s side have been much more impressive – winning seven and drawing two of their following nine matches.
As outlined in Marca, this run has given the Catalan giants hope that they are back in the title race even though they remain ten points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have played one game fewer.
Two of the games in Barca’s run – against Eibar, a draw, and the weekend win over Elche – were without star player Lionel Messi, and in general the level of play is much higher.
Having picked up just one point in four successive matches away from home, the Blaugrana have now won five successive games on the road.
There is still a lot of work to be done if the side are to claw their way back into the title race but they have now established a top three position and will be hopeful of climbing the table further.
Image via Marca
it’s very odd bow for barca but i think we will be well prepared for the next season ans we have collected some very good ingredients for the upcoming season in the likes of arouju puig pedri frenkie fati and also vood fo of some high profile player like greizman and dembele is also looking fit for some long time now messi can probably stay terstegen is best as well so we just need a liitle improvement in defence and finishing we need a proper 9 we should bring even of we have to sell coutinho and braitwait both for this we need eric gracia and one left back in place of alba