Why Barcelona are dreaming of La Liga title charge

Whenever Barcelona fell to a surprise defeat to Cadiz on 5 December, it appeared that their title challenge in La Liga was well and truly over.

That was the Blaugrana’s tenth league game of the season, but it was already their fourth defeat and they had accumulated just 14 points in that timeframe.

In the weeks since, Ronald Koeman’s side have been much more impressive – winning seven and drawing two of their following nine matches.

As outlined in Marca, this run has given the Catalan giants hope that they are back in the title race even though they remain ten points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have played one game fewer.

Two of the games in Barca’s run – against Eibar, a draw, and the weekend win over Elche – were without star player Lionel Messi, and in general the level of play is much higher.

Having picked up just one point in four successive matches away from home, the Blaugrana have now won five successive games on the road.

There is still a lot of work to be done if the side are to claw their way back into the title race but they have now established a top three position and will be hopeful of climbing the table further.

