The PSG offer for Sergio Ramos that Real Madrid cannot compete against

Paris Saint-Germain have made a financial offer to Sergio Ramos that Real Madrid are not in a position to compete with, as per a report in Onda Cero.

It is claimed that the Parisians have made an offer of €45m to the Madrid captain over the course of a three-year contract – which is a length of deal and value of wage that his current club cannot offer.

Real Madrid news is focused on the future of the talismanic defender, who is out of contract in the Spanish capital in June and is theoretically free to speak to other clubs at the moment.

The Spain international celebrates his 35th birthday in March and by the end of any renewed deal, he would be aged 37 – something that the club are wary of, as they doubt a player could maintain his current high level of form through that point.

Ramos has clocked up 668 first-team appearances for Los Blancos, netting 100 goals in that timeframe.