The major issues Barcelona’s board will decide in key meeting on Tuesday

There are a number of off-field issues dominating Barcelona news at the moment and those will be discussed at length in a crucial board meeting tomorrow.

The Management Committee, led by interim club president Carlos Tusquets, will discuss and clarify a number of issues, most notably the club’s elections.

Read more: Barcelona presidential elections postponed

Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa are all on the final ballot for the elections but the date for the vote is now up in the air after the initial date of 24 January was postponed. Whilst Marca report that 7 March is the preferred and likely date, the elections could be pushed back by a further week.

Now postal votes can be counted which eases the pressure of holding the elections during a pandemic.

Read more: Pep Guardiola gives Barcelona boost on Eric Garcia future

The other key issue that needs to be resolved is whether to attempt to sign defender Eric Garcia from Manchester City this January rather than wait until the summer when he is a free agent.