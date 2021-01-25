The four Ronald Koeman kids who are delivering at Barcelona

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is now well into his tenure at the Camp Nou with the season now at the halfway point.

There have been ups and downs during that time for the Dutchman but Marca have outlined how four young stars are excelling under his tutelage.

It is outlined how defensive duo Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza are both thriving in the first team having enjoyed time in the club’s B team and have now made the step-up to the senior setup.

Araujo has started 12 of the last 13 games and is now viewed as the primary central defender at the club, with Mingueza also proving to be capable of stepping in at the heart of the defence and at right-back – playing a combined 16 games since his debut earlier this campaign.

It is also highlighted how Frenkie de Jong – who joined from Ajax in 2019 – and summer arrival Pedri, who only recently turned 18, are also highlighted for showing particularly strong form under Koeman.

Pedri has been involved in 27 of 28 matches while de Jong is also showing his best form.

