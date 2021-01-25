Spanish football headlines: Guardiola gives Barcelona Garcia boost, PSG offer for Sergio Ramos and Willian Jose’s goodbye to Real Sociedad

Spanish football headlines for 25 January.

Guardiola boosts Barca hopes

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that defender Eric Garcia – strongly linked with a return to Barcelona – will not renew his current deal at the club, which expires this summer.

Guardiola told reporters, in quotes carried by Diario AS: “We will see what happens at the end of the market. I do not think he will sign a new contract with us.

“I am quite sure that he will leave at the end of the season because now, in this market, it depends on the other clubs.”

PSG’s millionaire offer for Ramos

There has been a significant development in the future of Sergio Ramos with Onda Cero reporting Paris Saint-Germain have offered him a contract that Real Madrid cannot match.

Real Madrid news is focused on the future of their talismanic defender – out of contract this summer – with this report claiming PSG have offered him a contract worth €45m over the course of three years, which Madrid cannot match.

Willian Jose’s farewell to La Real

Willian Jose has said goodbye to Real Sociedad after joining Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers until the end of the campaign on loan.

The striker has said, in quotes carried by Marca: “It has been four and a half wonderful years, in which I have had experiences of very good times, but I have seen that now was the time to change and, who knows, to make history with this new club as well.

“It is an honour for me to join Wolves and the Premier League. For me playing in this league is a dream, a dream come true.”