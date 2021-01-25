Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona accounts show club owe money for 19 players and have Atletico Madrid arrangement, while Sevilla to sign Atalanta star

Spanish football evening headlines for 25 January

Barcelona outstanding fees declared

Official clubs accounts from Barcelona still owe Liverpool €29m in the short-term for Philippe Coutinho and €40m in the long-run.

Read more: Barcelona club accounts reveal eye-watering money still owed to clubs for 19 player transfers

A total of 19 players have payments still required for their moves to the Camp Nou, including several who are no longer at the club – with the details outlined in Marca.

Barca have Atleti player agreement

Barcelona news today has been dominated by the figures of outstanding transfer payments, which are not insignificant but the accounts also show an agreement with Atletico Madrid.

Read more: Barcelona accounts confirm club are paying Atletico Madrid for preferential rights on players

It is outlined how the Blaugrana have an outstanding €5m to pay Los Rojiblancos for a clause which shows preferential rights, thought to be for several first-team stars at Atleti.

Sevilla to sign Atalanta star

Sevilla are “very, very close” to signing Atalanta’s playmaker Papu Gomez this week, according to a report in Marca.

The 32-year-old is set to join the Andalusian club in a deal worth an initial €6m plus a further €1m in add-ons the report claims, with a contract signed to 2023.

The Argentine has been one of the stars at Atalanta in recent years but is moving on this month.