Sevilla to complete signing of Atalanta playmaker Gomez

Sevilla are on the verge of signing playmaker Papu Gomez from Atalanta, according to a report in Marca.

The 32-year-old is set to join the Andalusian club in a deal worth an initial €6m plus a further €1m in add-ons the report claims, with a contract to be signed until either 2023 or 2024.

Sevilla sporting director Monchi is said to have spent the past week in negotiations with the Italian club and a deal is likely to be concluded in the coming days.

Los Rojiblancos boss Julen Lopetegui is said to be keen to incorporate a player who can break the lines, someone Sevilla have lacked since Ever Banega departed last year.

The news comes after striker Carlos Fernandez joined Real Sociedad last week with Sevilla then prioritising adding a playmaker to their squad this month.

Gomez was named in the Champions League team of the season last campaign and he netted 59 goals in 252 appearances for Atalanta.