Real Madrid defensive star tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have confirmed defender Nacho Fernandez has tested positive for Covid-19.

The centre back was tested at the club training facilities in Valdebebas in the last 24 hours, as per current La Liga testing guidelines, and the club have since confirmed a positive result.

No other positive tests have been returned at the this stage and the Spanish international will now enter a mandatory period of self isolation until he returns two negative PCR test results.

The 31-year old was not included in the travelling squad for Los Blancos 4-1 win away at Alaves last weekend, so no first team players are deemed as close contacts at this stage.

He is expected to this weekend’s home game against Levante, with manager Zinedine Zidane also a potential absentee after he also tested positive for the virus last week.

Assistant coach David Bettoni is line to fill in for Zidane again if the French coach miss the visit of Paco Lopez’s side.