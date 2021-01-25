La Liga News

Martin Odegaard set for Arsenal medical ahead of Real Madrid loan switch

Martin Odegaard’s loan move from Real Madrid to Arsenal could to be completed in the next 48 hours with a medical set for tomorrow.

Mikel Arteta has been heavily linked with a move for the Norwegian international after he failed to force his way into Zinedine Zidane’s plans this season.

Both parties are happy to sanction a loan until the end of the current campaign, with reports from renowned La Liga journalist Guillem Balague, via Cadena COPE, claiming the medical is the last hurdle to be completed.

Rumours have continued to circulate over the details of the move with Arsenal opening to including a purchase option, but Zidane is keen to retain an option on the former Real Sociedad midfielder.

Odegaard will join fellow Los Blancos loan star Dani Ceballos at the Emirates Stadium with Arteta confident of completing a move in time for their Premier League clash with Manchester United next weekend.

Tags Arsenal Martin Odegaard

