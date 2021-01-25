Madrid court annuls acquittal of Xabi Alonso’s tax fraud case

The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) has annulled the acquittal of former Real Madrid star and current Real Sociedad coach Xabi Alonso of crimes against the Public Treasury.

In November 2019, the Madrid courts of Plaza de Castilla cleared the former central midfielder of charges of defrauding the state to a grand total of €572,008.

However, the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Madrid immediately requested a retrial with Marca claiming there was new evidence alongside ‘unusual behaviour’ of the accused.

Now the TSJM has called for the same charges to be brought before the courts to resolve a new legal motivation.

The former Liverpool midfielder and Spain international, unlike other high-profile players, always refuted the charges against him as set out by the Hacienda tax operation in the country.

Prosecutors had been demanding that the ex-Liverpool star be hit with a five-year prison sentence and a €2m fine over the incident, while a further three counts of fiscal fraud were alleged to have been carried out between the period of 2010 and 2012.

Alonso joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 in a €30m move from Liverpool. He spent five seasons with Madrid before joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014.

He is currently the coach of the Real Sociedad B team.