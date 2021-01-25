Karim Benzema’s former agent hints at shock Lyon return

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema could be set for a surprise return to former club Lyon according to his ex agent.

Benzema joined Los Blancos in a €35m deal from Lyon in 2009, with the former French international going on to score 264 goals in 537 appearances in all competitions in 10 and a half seasons.

The 33-year old has also enjoyed major success in the Spanish capital with three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

However, despite establishing himself as a club legend at the Santiago Bernabeu, his former representative Karim Djaziri claims he wants to end his career back at the Groupama Stadium.

“Will Karim Benzema return to Lyon? Yes, I honestly think he will,” he told an interview with Inside Gones, reported via Diario AS.

“He talks to me constantly and he watches all of the team’s matches.

“On top of that, he has never been to the Groupama Stadium and in his mind it is something he wants, he has Lyon in his heart.”

Benzema remains a crucial part of the Los Blancos squad with 15 goals in all competitions so far this season.

However, with his contract at the club set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season, and with no progress on an extension, he could possibly look to end his career back in France.