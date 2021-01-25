Granada lining up replacements for Ramon Azeez exit

Granada head coach Diego Martinez has confirmed he expects to complete late deals on transfer targets in the coming days.

Nigerian international Ramon Azeez is expected to leave the club before the winter transfer window closes at the end of January with Carlos Neva also linked with an exit.

The Andalucian club want to boost their options for the second half of the 2020/21 La Liga season alongside their restarted Europa League campaign next month.

Despite stating his determination to secure new faces during an interview with Diario AS, Martinez did not provide any names the club are currently looking at.

Sourcing a replacement for left back Neva is likely to be more of a priority than Azeez, with two potential targets emerging in recent days.

Barcelona’s forgotten man Junior Firpo could be an option given his lack of first team action at the Camp Nou, with Villarreal’s Jaume Costa a cheaper and more experienced alternative.

