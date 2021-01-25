Barcelona’s financial struggles: €820m of gross debt, €1.4billion of liabilities

Whilst Barcelona news on the pitch has been more encouraging in recent weeks with a run of victories, the off-field situation continues to be of growing concern.

Financial analysis from @SwissRamble illustrates the mounting problems that the Blaugrana have financially with spiraling levels of debt and liabilities owed.

It is outlined how the gross debt at the club has risen by a whopping 48 percent in the financial year and now stands at €820m.

Thread on #FCBarcelona financial results for the 2019/20 season, when they reported a £128m pre-tax loss, as revenue dropped 14% from €852m to €729m and profit on player sales fell from €101m to €73m. Gross debt (including transfers) up 48% to €820m https://t.co/4s75a8Sobx — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) January 25, 2021

The club’s total amount of money owed – including to players, tax authorities, suppliers and the bank – stands at a significant €1.4 billion.

Total liabilities including amounts owed to players, tax authorities and suppliers are a cool €1.4 billion….. pic.twitter.com/JvTg3akP7h — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) January 25, 2021

This follows on directly from a report in La Vanguardia last week which outlined how the Catalan giants must repay €420m in debt this year or face insolvency.

Whilst the club’s first-team squad has been slimmed down this year, with a reported €80m off the wage bill, there is still a worrying financial outlook for the club.

Interim club president Carlos Tusquets gave a wide-ranging interview to Catalan radio station RAC1, with quotes carried in full by Marca, claiming that the club were unable to pay players for their pre-agreed January salary.