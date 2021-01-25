Barcelona club accounts reveal eye-watering money still owed to clubs for 19 player transfers

The financial issues at Barcelona have been well documented in recent times and the club’s latest set of accounts show the outstanding sums owed to other clubs for player transfers.

A total of 19 players have payments still required for their moves to the Camp Nou, including several who are no longer at the club – with the details outlined in Marca.

Read more: Barcelona’s financial struggles: €820m of gross debt, €1.4billion of liabilities

Barcelona news today has been dominated by the figures of outstanding transfer payments, which are not insignificant.

The club’s short-term debts for these transfers stands at €126m while the longer-term payments – which are less time sensitive – are even bigger, standing at €196m.

Players such as Arthur Melo, Jose Arnaiz and Malcom included on this list are no longer at the club.

Read more: Barcelona still owe Liverpool whopping fee for Coutinho transfer – club accounts show

This follows on directly from a report in La Vanguardia last week which outlined how the Catalan giants must repay €420m in debt this year or face insolvency.

Whilst the club’s first-team squad has been slimmed down this year, with a reported €80m off the wage bill, there is still a worrying financial outlook for the club.

Interim club president Carlos Tusquets gave a wide-ranging interview to Catalan radio station RAC1, with quotes carried in full by Marca, claiming that the club were unable to pay players for their pre-agreed January salary.

Main image via Marca